SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 316.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.43 ($4.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.12) to GBX 340 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSP Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,217.29). In other news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($16,217.29). Also, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($61,271.93). Insiders have acquired 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group Price Performance

About SSP Group

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 255.78 ($3.25) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

(Free Report

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.