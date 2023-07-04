Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.11 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 45673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.55 ($0.32).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.05. The company has a market capitalization of £42.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,277.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total value of £24,790.06 ($31,463.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 592,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,717,718. 41.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

