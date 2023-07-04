Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

