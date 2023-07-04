Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Raised by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.