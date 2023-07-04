Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,117,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

