Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
STWD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE STWD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,117,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood Property Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.