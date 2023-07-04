Status Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $92.53 million and $1.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.83 or 1.00000949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02397453 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,017,880.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.