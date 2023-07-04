Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Steem has a total market cap of $80.54 million and $2.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00345782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.06 or 0.00905191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00543253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00063579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00142836 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,045,682 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.