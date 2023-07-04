Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,470. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

