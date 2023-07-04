Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 258,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,703. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,191,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.