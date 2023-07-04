StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.22 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CSI Compressco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

(Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.