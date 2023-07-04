StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

