StockNews.com Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.17. UniFirst has a one year low of $152.84 and a one year high of $205.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

