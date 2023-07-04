StockNews.com Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $462.58 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.02 and a 200-day moving average of $467.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

