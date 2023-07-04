STP (STPT) Price Up 5% This Week

STP (STPT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $79.63 million and $9.46 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,971.55 or 0.99967456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0406051 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,397,269.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

