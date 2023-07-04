Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and $4.57 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,807,789 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

