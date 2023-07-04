Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

