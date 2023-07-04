StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

