StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. 1,169,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

