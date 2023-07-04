StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.28. 2,683,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.