StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 12,033 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 2,907,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

