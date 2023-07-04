StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,905 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,905 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

