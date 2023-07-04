StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. 673,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

