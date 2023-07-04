StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 1,517,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.