Suku (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

