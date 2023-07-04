Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.00

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 124.13 ($1.58), with a volume of 271818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.25 ($1.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.97. The company has a market cap of £208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

