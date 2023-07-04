Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Swiftmerge Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVCP. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,558 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 483.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 889,832 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kim LLC grew its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

