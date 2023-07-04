Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in June

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Swissquote Group has a 1 year low of $177.50 and a 1 year high of $185.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.18.
About Swissquote Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swissquote Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.