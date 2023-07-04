Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in June

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Swissquote Group has a 1 year low of $177.50 and a 1 year high of $185.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.18.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

About Swissquote Group

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.