Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Swvl Stock Performance

SWVL remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Swvl has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $174.00.

Get Swvl alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.