Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %

SYY stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.