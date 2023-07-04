Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. 1,386,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

