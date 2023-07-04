Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Up 43.0% in June

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Taboola.com Price Performance
Shares of TBLA opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $947.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.45.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.