Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Up 43.0% in June

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $947.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,951 shares of company stock valued at $136,365. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

