Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 25,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. 5,638,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

