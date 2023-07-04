Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TLIS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 3,439.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

