Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

