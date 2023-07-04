TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Announces $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TCBC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

About TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Free Report ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.