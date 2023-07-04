TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,760,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after buying an additional 1,575,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

About TechnipFMC

FTI stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

(Free Report

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.