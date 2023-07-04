The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AESC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. AES has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
