The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 4.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

