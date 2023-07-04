The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.67 Per Share

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 139.04 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,991.43 and a beta of 1.02. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 4,000 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,310.57). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

