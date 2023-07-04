The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:RTLPP)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

RTLPP opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.83.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

