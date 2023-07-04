The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SHW traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.13. 753,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,609. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $266.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

