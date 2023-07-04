Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $519.11. 616,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.72. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.