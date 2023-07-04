Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $239.06 million and $2.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,196,517,009 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

