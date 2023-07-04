Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in June

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
VSOLF opened at 0.49 on Tuesday. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.49.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.