Threshold Price Down 2.2% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $231.12 million and $9.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,122.59 or 0.99952836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02293526 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $7,554,823.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

