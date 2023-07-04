Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,729,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,754.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 717,384 shares of company stock worth $5,113,906. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

