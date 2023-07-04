TiraVerse (TVRS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $899,077.16 and $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000898 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

