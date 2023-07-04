Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.75 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $7.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,008.72 or 0.99992266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002109 BTC.

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42981927 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,626,496.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

