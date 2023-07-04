Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $821,000.

Shares of CURE stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

