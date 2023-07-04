Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock valued at $253,535,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

